Clean Yield Group Has $172,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in AT&T by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

