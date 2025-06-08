City Center Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

City Center Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,266,000 after acquiring an additional 373,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,349,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $490.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

