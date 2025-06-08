Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

