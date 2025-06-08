Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $610,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $222.26 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.