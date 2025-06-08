American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 328.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $302.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

