54,278 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 231,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:HCC opened at $47.50 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

