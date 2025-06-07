Verum Partners LLC Purchases 50,364 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 207.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,364 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises 0.8% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

