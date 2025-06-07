Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,923,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.