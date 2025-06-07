Unique Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,056 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,056 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,030 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $262,976.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,142.07. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,426.08. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,686. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

