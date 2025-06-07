Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 284,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 146,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Unigold Stock Down 16.7%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Unigold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.