Truist Financial Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $244.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.80.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. The trade was a 6.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after buying an additional 79,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

