TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.31 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 145,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

