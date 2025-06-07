Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Has $53.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 12.5% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $53,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

