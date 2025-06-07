Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Republic Services by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 390,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.07 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.44.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

