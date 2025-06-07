Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 640 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $271.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.77 and its 200 day moving average is $271.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

