Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $302.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.60 and its 200 day moving average is $289.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

