SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Strategent Financial LLC

Strategent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 4.8% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SDY opened at $135.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

