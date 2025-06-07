Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

