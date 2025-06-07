SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after buying an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,779,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,959,000 after buying an additional 3,880,588 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

