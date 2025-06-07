Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$22.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$26.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.15. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$10.61 and a 1 year high of C$19.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 7,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.26, for a total value of C$128,193.84. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lonergan sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.21, for a total value of C$27,023.64. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

