Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $407.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.70 and a 200 day moving average of $389.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.