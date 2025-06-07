RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 55,808.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 801,414 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 92,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,112,000 after acquiring an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Moody’s by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,376,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.40.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $489.00 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

