RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 14,457 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 81,107 shares in the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6,651.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $798,976.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,468.91. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $89,863.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,814.45. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,367 shares of company stock worth $25,227,888. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

