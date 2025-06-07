Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 112,183 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,183 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology accounts for approximately 1.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 2.14% of PAR Technology worth $52,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in PAR Technology by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,964.80. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAR Technology Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:PAR opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.51 and a beta of 1.70. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $82.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAR

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.