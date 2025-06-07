Principia Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 3,003.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 632,700 shares during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust comprises 3.1% of Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC owned 1.40% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 522,288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $6.39 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.69.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

