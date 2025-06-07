Principia Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFL. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 2,495.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period.

INFL opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.83. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $43.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

