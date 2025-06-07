Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $19.27 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 692.31%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.