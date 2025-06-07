Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Sells £215,135.48 in Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) insider Lyssa McGowan sold 80,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £215,135.48 ($291,038.26).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.51) on Friday. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 319 ($4.32). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.13.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, March 31st.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

