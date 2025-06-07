Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

