Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.30 and last traded at $171.36. Approximately 1,427,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,482,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67. The stock has a market cap of $487.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

