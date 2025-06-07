ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $22,847.64 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $22,847.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 671,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,643.04. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Steven Vattuone sold 22,048 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $122,366.40.

On Thursday, June 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,448 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $13,439.52.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,692 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $25,993.68.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 7,316 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $40,969.60.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.66.

ON24 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in ON24 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 329,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 363,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

