Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,057 shares of company stock worth $517,733 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $489.55 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

