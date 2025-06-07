Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Trading Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.80 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.95). 5,123,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,390,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.60 ($2.16).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 165 ($2.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Mitie Group Stock Down 1.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.50. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equities analysts predict that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current year.

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group

In other Mitie Group news, insider Derek Mapp bought 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £9,856.65 ($13,334.21). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,714. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

