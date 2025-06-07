Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

