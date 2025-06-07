Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of PAAA stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

