Mandy J. Fields Sells 11,795 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 11,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,363,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,021,241.48. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.8%

ELF opened at $117.83 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

