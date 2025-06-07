Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $341,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,421,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,854,000 after buying an additional 867,201 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,962,000 after buying an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after buying an additional 332,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,966,000 after buying an additional 277,167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $73.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

