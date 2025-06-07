Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $250.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $302.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 19.8%

Shares of LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

