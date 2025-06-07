Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Trimmed by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $947,682,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

