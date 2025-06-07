Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,335,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,753,000 after buying an additional 208,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $76,951,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,039,000 after buying an additional 935,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

