Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Kemper stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kemper by 104.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

