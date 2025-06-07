Joule Financial LLC Invests $538,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.1%

CF Industries stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

