Joule Financial LLC Buys 1,291 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $146.45 and a one year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

