Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $103,532.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $103,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,185.50. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Alexander Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $138,106.50.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 409 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $26,834.49.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Michael Alexander Smith sold 4,407 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $298,838.67.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Insmed by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Insmed by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Insmed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

