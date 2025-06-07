Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $391,248.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 5,472 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $391,248.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,758 shares in the company, valued at $22,076,197. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $487,047.30.

On Tuesday, May 20th, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $462,527.60.

On Tuesday, May 20th, William Lewis sold 21,057 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $1,424,506.05.

On Wednesday, May 14th, William Lewis sold 3,771 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $247,415.31.

On Tuesday, May 13th, William Lewis sold 17,442 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $1,168,090.74.

On Thursday, May 1st, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $495,653.10.

On Tuesday, April 15th, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $479,192.80.

On Monday, March 17th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $73.62 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Insmed by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Insmed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

