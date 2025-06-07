Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $274.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average of $302.58. The company has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

