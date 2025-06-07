IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £20,616.66 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Jackie Callaway purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,971 ($26.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,616.66 ($27,890.50).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,988.96 ($26.91) on Friday. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,555.96 ($21.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,090 ($28.27). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,825.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,872.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($30.44) to GBX 2,400 ($32.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

