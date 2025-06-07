iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) is Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 5.0% of Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,438.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,669,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,732.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,319,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,302 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,794,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 567,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.17. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

