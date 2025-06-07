Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HES. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Trading Up 2.2%

HES opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.