Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 710,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 261,451 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 560,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 187,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $8.36.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

